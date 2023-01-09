Home > Television > Reality TV > Below Deck Source: Bravo Camille Lamb Teasers Hint That *THIS* 'Below Deck' Cast Member Is on Her Way Out By Pretty Honore Jan. 9 2023, Published 2:59 p.m. ET

Season 10 of the Bravo reality TV series Below Deck, which kicked off last November, saw the return of a few familiar faces. Along with Captain Lee Rosbach, Chef Rachel Hargrove and Fraser Olender returned to the small screen for the 2022–2023 season. In addition, viewers were introduced to a few new faces — one of which seems to be on her way out.

Camille Lamb has rubbed more than a few of her co-workers wrong since she stepped foot on St. David, especially second stew Alissa Humber. And teasers for upcoming episodes Below Deck tease that she’s on her last strike. So, does Camille leave the show?

Does Camille Lamb leave ‘Below Deck’?

As of now, there’s no indication as to whether Camille is leaving Below Deck or not and it’s likely that fans of the series won’t find out what happens until Episode 8, entitled “The Captain and Camille,” airs on Jan. 16. The synopsis for the episode teases that “drama between Camille and Alissa reaches a breaking point and Captain Sandy [Yawn] is forced to step in.”

And this wouldn’t be the first time the skipper has had to intervene. In fact, Camille and Alissa have bumped heads since the beginning. So, what really happened between these two? Read on to find out!

Camille Lamb and Alissa Humbler’s beef explained.

Camille and Alissa have been at odds since the start, but the tension between the two finally boils over in Episode 7. In the past, Camille has received criticism about slacking off on the job. So much so, that Alissa brought her concerns to the captain. Tearfully, Alissa complained that Camille’s “bad attitude” made her increasingly harder to work with.

With this, Captain Sandy confronted Camille about her behavior and demanded that she apologize. But, those who have tuned into Season 10 know that the reality TV star is easily triggered. In a trailer for the Monday, Jan. 9 episode of Below Deck, we see a hysterical Camille crying and screaming. “Get out, Alissa, I’m dead ass serious! Get out!” she yells at her co-star, who’s visibly confused.

Later in the snippet, she reveals to her boo, Ben Willoughby, the reason for her meltdown. According to Camille, she has been “chewed out” by her captain yet again. Alissa has since shared how her beef with Camille on the series affected her mental health.

"And literally sometimes you can hear my voice when I’m asking her to do something directly, I really didn’t enjoy it. I don’t know how to express to you the emotional turmoil I endured while I was there," she explained on the Another Below Deck Podcast.