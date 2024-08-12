Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Tamar Braxton Confuses Fans After Stating She's "Single" And "Married" to JR Robinson Tamar and her possible "husband," JR Robinson, began dating in March 2023. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 12 2024, 4:25 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Understandably, being back on reality TV is stressful for the family. As we saw in The Braxtons series premiere, each of the Braxtons is dealing with their grief in various ways. For Tamar, who quit BFV before it ended in 2020, returning to the show took a toll on her. So much so that she took to social media in August 2024 and divulged some “we were today years old” information about her and her on-again, off-again beau, Jeremy “JR” Robinson. The news has made the singer’s fans question her marital status.

Is Tamar Braxton married?

The Braxtons aired its first episode on WeTV on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. While many BFV fans were excited to see the sisters reunited, the reunion had a somber theme as they reflected on Traci’s cancer diagnosis and her final moments. After the episode aired, Tamar began posting on X (formerly Twitter) and opening up about how difficult filming and discussing the show has been without her sister.

Most of Tamar’s posts on Friday and the following Saturday (Aug. 10) implied she regretted being on the show again. On Sunday, Aug. 11, the “Love & War” songstress said she was “single” in her first post and had second thoughts about the show, saying it was already affecting her mental health and relationship with JR.

“Y’all have NO idea!!! NONE!!!” Tamar wrote on X, per The Jasmine Brand. “The gaslighting is CRAZY!!! And I’m going back for treatment!!!” Tamar then dropped a bombshell, implying that she and JR were married and that the show had affected their new marriage. “Omg, I just pray my marriage can be saved and my life can be spared,” she added. “My family is AWFUL!!!”

Tamar and JR met while filming the Peacock dating show Queen’s Court. She selected JR as the competition’s winner, and they were engaged in March 2023. However, since then, the couple has broken up multiple times, many of which have been documented on their social media accounts. Distractify could not obtain a marriage record showing they were ever legally married.

Tamar Braxton deleted (then revived) her social media accounts after stating she’s married to JR Robinson.

Although there’s no record proving Tamar and JR are married, her posts confirm they’re still together, at least for now. On Sunday, she shared another X post where she called him her “husband” and said her “children” were her reason for staying on her healing journey. Tamar shares a son, Logan, with her ex, Vince Herbert, and JR has five children from four women.

“JR means the world to me,” the “Changed” singer posted. “Thank God for him. My husband and my children have saved my life!!!!! But I’m so mad at my life. My family is toxic!!! I should have NEVER gone back to BFV!!! NEVER!!”

