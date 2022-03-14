Traci Braxton, the Star of 'Braxton Family Values,' Has Died at 50 Years Old

The second oldest Braxton sister passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Traci Braxton first experienced fame thanks to the Braxtons, the quintet featuring her sisters, Toni, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar.

A singer, TV personality, and radio show host, she also appeared in Braxton Family Values, which premiered in 2011 on WE tv. What happened to Traci? Here's what you should know.