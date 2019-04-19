'BFV' Star Trina Braxton Turns to Fiancé Following Death of Her Ex-Husband

During the Season 6 premiere event of Braxton Family Values, Trina Braxton flaunted her new diamond engagement ring in Los Angeles. The reality star said “yes” to boyfriend Von Scales while on a family getaway in California. "We were in Napa Valley, you know, all the girls were together, we were filming and he just kinda, like, plopped the box on the table and just… I lost it, totally, fully and completely,” she told Entertainment Tonig ht.

However, some family members were not thrilled about the proposal. Shortly after Vonn got down on one knee, sister Tamar Braxton went on Instagram Live to vent her frustrations since the family was in Napa to celebrate her birthday. "I got one card! I’m just saying, like, the s--t going on, this is not a birthday celebration for me," she said. "This is some straight foul f--king s--t that nobody put no thought into … and if I don’t have the attention from my sisters, who the f--k am I supposed to get it from?” she vented to her followers.

While the drama has seemingly simmered down (for now), fans will be able to catch Trina’s engagement on the upcoming season of Braxton Family Values... and Tamar's outburst. The show will also discuss how Trina went through a difficult grieving process after the death of her ex-husband.

What happened to Trina Braxton's ex-husband? Sadly, Trina’s ex-husband Gabe Solis passed away unexpectedly at the age of 43 in December 2018 after losing his battle with cancer.

The reality star has two sons from a previous relationship — Eric and Caleb Mojica — that Trina notes Gabe raised as his own. “It was a very difficult time,” she told ET. “My sons had a really difficult time as well.” Though the two called it quits in 2015 after 12 years of marriage, the exes parted on friendly terms after their on-and-off relationship.

Trina credits her fiancé Von with helping her through the grieving process, saying, "He stood right by me and I knew it was sometimes difficult for him, you know, especially to watch me as his now fiancee, but grieve over someone else.” She added, "He knew it was strictly out of friendship. However, I'm sure it was very difficult for him to watch and to be able to hold me at night while I'm crying over someone else. But he knew where the place was, where my heart was in and I just thank god for him."

Speaking with Essence at the beginning of the month, she echoed similar sentiments on her friendship with her ex and why it was hard for her to move past his death. "We were actually the best of friends and talked just about every day. We just made better friends than spouses," she explained. "He was my friend and raised my children when their biological dad didn’t. At the end of the day, [Von] couldn’t help but respect [Gabe] for that."