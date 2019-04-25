Fans Definitely Approve of Towanda Braxton's New Boyfriend

We haven’t seen Towanda Braxton this happy in a long time. On a recent episode of the singer’s reality show, Braxton Family Values, the 45-year-old announced that she’s dating a man her sisters know well. Scroll down for more information about the mother-of-two’s sexy new boyfriend, Sean Hall — and how her ex-husband reacted to their relationship!

Who is producer Sean Hall? The music industry professional previously worked with Towanda and her sisters, Tamar and Trina, on their 1996 album, "So Many Ways." He’s also the cousin of five-time Grammy-winning producer Tricky Stewart. Towanda shared her first photo with Sean on Instagram after his identity was revealed on her WEtv series, and fans couldn’t help but gush over the gorgeous couple.

Source: Instagram

One follower wrote, "Glad to see you Happy and in Love, y’all cute together. Wishing you continuous happiness and love!!!" Another added, "Happiness looks so beautiful on y’all." Sean also shared an image of the duo on his brand new Instagram page, captioning a pic of the pair skiing: "Creating memories one slope at a time!"

Before viewers knew who her mystery beau was, Towanda talked about their relationship to Hollywood Life. "He’s amazing. He’s so amazing. I didn’t know it was supposed to be like this," the actress shared. "He makes me, actually he forces me to communicate," she continued. "I never did that before. I feel like I’m 16! I really do, like, I’m going on dates. We also travel a lot, and he loves my children [son Braxton and daughter Brooke]. He doesn’t have any, well, he says that my kids are his kids. So, I’m really excited now."

Source: Instagram

Towanda’s new romance comes two years after her divorce was finalized. Who is Towanda Braxton’s ex-husband? The brunette beauty was previously married to Andre Carter, whom she met in an Atlanta nightclub. The couple separated after more than 10 years of marriage in September 2014, but Towanda didn’t officially file for divorce until 2016.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the former spouses share joint physical and legal custody of their two children and neither party pays child support. They also waived their right to alimony. Last year on Instagram, Andre vented about how the duo’s split was depicted on Braxton Family Values.

Source: Getty Images Towanda and Andre with their two kids and nephew Diezel (far left).

"I asked for nothing, absolutely nothing [during] the proceedings, even the [judge] questioned me directly about my decision to not ask for anything," he explained in the comments of a post, which have since been deleted. "But as everyone has seen on the television show, I was portrayed as the one who attempted to take everything from Towanda. That never happened!"