Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Finding Love on Peacock's 'Queen's Court' (EXCLUSIVE) By Elizabeth Randolph Mar. 16 2023, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Since Tamar Braxton became a reality TV darling on her family’s WeTV show, Braxton Family Values, fans have rooted for the singer from afar. Now that Tamar has taken enough time to heal from her past relationships, the mother of one is ready to move forward with one special bachelor on Peacock’s Queen’s Court.

Before the dating show’s March 16 Season Premiere — also starring Evelyn Lozada and Nivea — Tamar exclusively chatted with Distractify about finding her new boyfriend.

Who is Tamar Braxton’s new boyfriend? She hopefully finds him in ‘Queen’s Court.’

Tamar isn’t the only one in her family looking for something real after a divorce. Prior to her booking Queens Court, Tamar said she and her mom, Evelyn Braxton, were single at the same time. The mother and daughter duo were each other’s “wing women,” though Tamar told us they had the same issues with men 30 years apart.

“Well, my mother's back into the dating pool as well,” Tamar said. “Oh, yeah. And we both work together. So you know, it's very interesting with both of us dating because, you know, my mother is in her 70s. And, yeah, and the truth is, there's no difference between a man in his 70s and a man in his 40s. They're all the same. It's not good.”

Tamar was reportedly on the dating scene months before her Queen’s Court’s debut. In August 2022, Atlanta Black Star reported that the “Love & War” singer was dating a businessman named Jeremy Robinson. Jeremy and Tamar met on the set of Queens Court, and reportedly spent some time together after filming.

Tamar even paraded her rumored boo around Atlanta during his 46th birthday. YBF reposted a video from Tamar’s Instagram titled “Happy Birthday, JR!” But three months later, she subliminally confirmed she and Jeremy had broken up via Twitter. In November 2022, Tamar said “These dudes out here is for everybody,” alluding to her and Jeremy breaking up.

The mother of one has been married twice before searching for a new boo on ‘Queens Court’.

While Tamar doesn’t believe men ever really change their ways, she isn’t giving up on finding her new boyfriend or potential third husband. The Get Ya Life alum has been married twice in her life. Tamar’s first marriage to Darrell “Delittle” Allamby started in 2001 and lasted two years. After Tamar divorced Darrell in 2003, she met Vince Herbert, and they married in 2008.

Tamar and Vince were romantic and business partners during their 11-year marriage. Vince was Tamar’s manager, and the couple was executive producers on their Braxton Family Values spinoff, Tamar & Vince. However, they parted ways in 2017 before officially divorcing in 2019. Tamar then dated David Adefeso until their public split in 2020.

While Tamar didn’t find her forever match in Vince, she did receive a fantastic gift from the marriage — her son, Logan.

Tamar told Distractify that anyone wanting to win her heart must get her only child’s approval. "Well, you know, Logan is very opinionated. And, you know, he just wants to make sure that I'm good. And he wants to know who's this man, where he comes from, and what [does] he want and because, you know, Logan and I have been to, it's just been Logan and I for a long time. And he's, he's been the man of my life for a long time. And, you know, it gets to a point where he's like, Yeah, I'm his mom. But you know, he's my protector at the end of the day.”

The Grammy nominee added that her son isn’t going to let just anyone take his spot as his mom’s main man. “You know, this person is going to ultimately basically take his place,” Tamar said of her son. “And so he's very aware of that. His concern is more like, ‘what [do] you want?’"