Why Did Peacock Change to Premium? Viewers Want Answers Um, why did Peacock change to Premium? If you can barely keep up with the changes to streaming services, you aren't alone! Viewers want answers. By Melissa Willets Jun. 27 2023, Published 12:01 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Hot on the heels of HBO Max just becoming Max (after rebranding multiple other times previously), a new change is coming to another streaming service. Starting June 27, 2023, Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming offering, will now be called Peacock Premium.

Unfortunately, a name change isn't the only thing that's getting a shakeup on the streaming platform. Read on for details about why the service has changed, including what it means for you, the viewer.

So, why did Peacock change to Premium? The name gives it away.

OK, we have some bad news for Peacock fans. If shows like Based on a True Story, Yellowstone, and of course Vanderpump Rules and every iteration of The Real Housewives are your bread and butter, then you'll have to pony up some cash to keep up with these series on Peacock Premium, effective immediately.

Indeed, you can't watch Peacock for free any more. Now, your options are either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus. Even XFinity customers who got Peacock as part of their package are out of luck, with that agreement going the way of Peacock: extinct. Many viewers aren't happy about the changes.

How much will Peacock Premium cost?

Naturally, you're wondering what new cost you'll be asked to add to your ever-increasing monthly streaming budget. According to the service's site, plans start at $4.99 per month.

For $9.99 per month, Premium Plus members get access to free content downloads, and, blissfully, no ads to interrupt their favorite shows. And while in isolation these costs aren't too steep, we also have to pay for 82 other streaming services, so, it's not exactly a shock that viewers have been sharing a few thoughts on social media.

Peacock Premium protests have taken over Twitter.

To say that the change from a free streaming service to one that isn't free is making a few folks angry online would be a major understatement. Indeed, annoyed customers weren't shy about venting their frustrations on Twitter.

I woke up to Xfinity getting rid of their Peacock Premium partnership. I can’t keep taking losses like this pic.twitter.com/SU2SIkUtx5 — Reality Tv Junkie (@Realitea_TvJunk) June 26, 2023

One nonplussed fan said, "After years of supporting @peacock, I’m disappointed in the money-hungry decision to make it now only premium to watch." Someone else voiced what many are thinking by noting that they literally got no warning that their shows were going to cost $5 to watch each month.

@Xfinity I have @peacock Premium Plus through Xfinity but now it’s saying I don’t have premium? I was literally watching Yellowstone last night. What’s going on? pic.twitter.com/nuxLhTsh3p — Danton Jerome (@BlaxHarwood) June 27, 2023