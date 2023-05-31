Home > Television > Reality TV > America's Got Talent Here's When 'America's Got Talent' Becomes Available on Peacock Want more 'America's Got Talent?' Season 18 of 'AGT' will be available for streaming on Peacock. Here's when you watch new episodes! By D.M. May 31 2023, Published 2:11 p.m. ET Source: NBC

Fans of America’s Got Talent are now able to stream the show on Peacock. The move comes nearly 17 years after the show first premiered on NBC. Since then, the competition series has been a staple on the network despite its ever-changing lineup of celebrity judges. Piers Morgan, David Hasselhoff, and Brandi appeared on the first inception of the show, alongside host Regis Philbin. Gabrielle Union, Sharon Osbourne, and Mel B have also had stints on the popular show.

For Season 18, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandell, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are manning the judging panel, while Terry Crews serves as the show’s host. Like previous inceptions of the show, the judges will be given a Golden Buzzer, which they can use to advance contestants to the live shows in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the Season 18 premiere, Simon suggested that the contestants are what make the show entertaining to watch. “The show is 100 percent dependent, not on the judges, not on anyone else, it’s always about the talent and the people,” he told Parade. However, not every fan of America’s Got Talent is able to catch the show when it airs on television. So, we did some digging to find out when episodes would be available for streaming on Peacock.

When Is 'America's Got Talent' on Peacock?

Season 18 of America’s Got Talent is just as exciting as past seasons of the competition series. The premiere episode kicks off with Trex Flips, a daredevil stuntman who performs tricks while wearing an inflatable dinosaur costume.

However, not all the acts were as compelling as the flipping T-Rex. Pole dancer, Allan Reinikka, received a prompt no from the judges — with Sofia suggesting the act was not “exciting” enough.

But for fans hoping to judge the acts for themselves, episodes of Season 18 will be available on Peacock the day after they air. NBC’s decision to include the competition series on its streaming platform makes sense, as the previous season of America’s Got Talent yielded high ratings for the network. According to TV Series Finale, Season 17 of America’s Got Talent averaged a 0.81 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.60 million viewers across 21 episodes.

Season 18 of ‘AGT’ includes a few twists and turns.

Simon has revealed that Season 18 of America’s Got Talent went off with a few unexpected hitches. During an interview with USA Today, the television personality opened up about losing his voice during the tapings and the hilarious way the show adjusted to this. “At one point, I used this kind of iPad device where I had things I’d said before,” Simon said. “I tried to use Sofía to translate for me, and she deliberately said the wrong things, so it was just chaos.”

