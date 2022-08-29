Got Talent? Here's How to Submit Your 'America's Got Talent' Application

So, you’re ready for the big leagues! Thankfully, applying for a spot on America’s Got Talent is pretty simple.

For starters, applicants will have to visit the official show audition website to get the ball rolling. Next, you’ll need to click on the show banner so you can start the basics. You’ll see a page that requires you to share your birthday. Keep in mind, if you are under 18 years old, your parent or guardian would need to submit their birthdate and register for you.