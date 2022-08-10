Meet 'AGT' Season 17's Drake Milligan, the "New Elvis of Country" — According to Judge Howie Mandel

He took up an active interest in Elvis at an extraordinarily young age. "When I was about 7, I was out eating with my family, and there was an Elvis impersonator at the restaurant, and I was enthralled. And that's where I decided I wanted to be like Elvis."

Drake moved to Nashville, Tenn., during his senior year in high school. He and his band have done some touring — which helped them gain more experience with life performing.