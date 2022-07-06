Grace VanderWaal Won Season 11 of 'AGT,' and She Hasn't Slowed Down Since Then
Now 18 years old, Grace VanderWaal first enamored the nation with her beautiful vocals and songwriting skills in 2016, when she appeared on Season 11 of America's Got Talent. The tiny girl with the next-level repartees has become a bona fide pop star. Where is Grace now? What did she get up to after being crowned as the winner of Season 11 of AGT? Here's what you should know.
Where is Grace VanderWaal now? She's released several albums since winning 'AGT' in 2016.
An in-demand musician, Grace treated her loyal followers to records like "Perfectly Imperfect," the album released by Simon Cowell's label, Syco, and Columbia Records, "Just the Beginning," her second studio album nurtured by the same labels, and "LETTERS: VOL. 1." As a musician, Grace has toured across the U.S., performing at venues big and small. As a media personality and influencer, she has appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Good Morning America, and others.
Over the past few years, Grace has written songs for hit TV series like The Fosters, And Just Like That..., and First Kill and TV movies like Christmas in Vienna and Cross Country Christmas. She has played the lead character, Stargirl Caraway, in Stargirl, the 2020 drama by Julia Hart on Disney Plus, and its sequel, Hollywood Stargirl.
Grace VanderWaal has earned prestigious awards like the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Push Artist.
In 2017, Grace snatched up the Radio Disney Music Award for Best New Artist, beating artists like Jon Bellion, Jordan Fisher, Julia Michaels, and Noah Cyrus. The same year, she also won Teen Choice Award for Choice Music: Next Big Thing. In 2018, she won the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Push Artist.
What's Grace VanderWaal's net worth?
Grace has amassed an impressive net worth over the years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has around $2 million saved up in the bank. A percentage of her income likely comes from her work as a social media influencer and content creator.
Grace famously spent a large chunk of her AGT prize money ($1 Million) on a treehouse. As she told Entertainment Tonight in June 2022, her parents have moved away since then — and she no longer has the treehouse.
Since launching her YouTube channel, Oh Never Mind It’s Just Me — Grace VanderWaal, in October 2015, Grace has obtained 3.47 million subscribers. She tends to post song covers, concert videos, and song explainers. On Instagram, Grace has 4.7 million followers. She frequently shares selfies, photographs of her latest hangouts with friends, food photos, and other snaps showcasing what she gets up to in her day-to-day life.
Grace also has a TikTok profile with 914,800 followers to boast. She seems to use the social media platform to showcase her latest duets with fellow content creators, behind-the-scenes-style clips exploring how she shoots makeup-related TikToks, and teasers, but she hasn't posted since 2021.
Who is Grace VanderWaal dating?
Grace was previously linked to Eduardo Vanzin. It's uncertain if the rumors about their supposed relationship are anything to go by. A private person, Grace tends to focus on her work achievements — keeping her career and personal life firmly separate for the most part.
