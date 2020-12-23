Grace VanderWaal Is Sporting a New Look That Has Fans Freaking Out

One of the most memorable moments in America’s Got Talent’s history has to be when a young girl by the name of Grace VanderWaal came onto the stage, wowed the judges with an original song accompanied by just her ukulele, and ended up getting the ultimate prize in America’s Got Talent history besides winning the competition — the golden buzzer.

Article continues below advertisement

Grace not only received the golden buzzer in her America’s Got Talent debut which granted her an automatic spot to perform in the live quarterfinal round, but she ended up winning the entire thing! She was just 12 years old at the time. Since her win on AGT, Grace has been up to a lot including her debut album “Just the Beginning” and acting in the film Stargirl. Grace’s sweet and innocent “look” was one of her huge draws. She was just a cute young girl with a ukulele and remarkable voice.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

However, Grace's face popped up in a lot of TikTok users’ For You pages, and she definitely did not look like the little girl who won America’s Got Talent all those years ago. She was sporting a much different, new look.

Grace VanderWaal’s head is now completely shaved. Grace used to don a blonde bob that kept her cheery, child-like image alive, so when fans noticed that she had completely redone her appearance, some were concerned. She revealed the new look in several posts on social media. Article continues below advertisement @gracevan01 ♬ sonido original - n o e m p a t h y However, one particular video of her singing the 2015 hit “Here” by Alessia Cara on TikTok went completely viral. The video has generated almost 10 million views and 2 million likes. Fans on TikTok took to the comment section to voice how they felt about the singer’s new look. “I feel like I should be concerned,” one user wrote. Another asked, “Did you have a Britney moment?” referring to the infamous 2007 Britney Spears head shaving moment. Article continues below advertisement She had actually shaved her head a few days earlier and posted the full video to her Instagram alongside the caption, “I did it.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace VanderWaal (@gracevanderwaal) Article continues below advertisement