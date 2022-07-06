Priscilla Presley Has Spoken at Length About Elvis's Love of Eyeliner

During a special appearance on The Hallmark Channel in 2019, Priscilla Presley, Elvis's former wife, revealed that the late performer relied heavily on makeup to give himself the signature eye look that he has been known for over the last half century-plus.

"[Elvis] said that the eyes ... are so expressive," Priscilla recalled during the interview. "When he was very young he was an usher at one of the theaters in Memphis. And he would study all the actors who all kinda had their longevity."