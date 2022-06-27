5 Movies About the King of Rock 'n' Roll to Watch After You Finish 'Elvis'

As the star of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, Austin Butler joins a long list of Hollywood luminaries who have taken on the challenge of portraying the legendary Elvis Presley. Known as the King of Rock 'n' Roll, the American singer, actor, and all-around star was one of the most groundbreaking acts of the 20th century. He was at the center of pop culture from the release of his first hit single, “Heartbreak Hotel” in 1956, until his untimely death in 1977.