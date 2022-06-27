Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Met All the Way Back in the '60s

One thing you may be surprised to learn about Goldie and Kurt is that despite being together for so long, they never got married. In fact, they openly credit the fact that they never tied the knot as one of the reasons for their strong relationship.

According to People, Goldie said that there was a psychological component to the freedom they felt from not being married. Being together is more of an active decision, she explained, saying, “I chose to stay, and Kurt chose to stay.”