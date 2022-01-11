A Family Reunion at Oliver Hudson's House Would Be Star-Studded

Speaking to The Daily Mail in a separate interview, Bill vacillated between heartbreak and rage when he said, "I had five birth children but I now consider myself a father of three. I no longer recognize Oliver and Kate as my own." However, in 2018 Oliver told Larry King that he and his father had reconnected, and shared that he'd seen his dad for the first time in 12 years.

It appears Oliver's Instagram post "helped us with our relationship," the Rules of Engagement actor told Larry King.