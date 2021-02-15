Kate Hudson's Stepfather Kurt Russell Was More of a Dad Than Her Biological One

You may think that you know everything about actress Kate Hudson considering how long she's been in the spotlight for. Fair! Kate has been acting since she was a kid and has been recognized for her famous roles in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fool's Gold, Bride Wars, and more — where some of them earned her Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations.

So, who exactly are her mother and father? Well, we can help you learn more about that!

Kate has been very open about her personal life too! She has talked about her kids (she has three), the relationships she's had, and what life was like growing up with celebrity parents.

The two were married for about six years and then separated. They also had a son together named Oliver, who is Kate's older brother.

So, Kate is the product of two incredibly big names in the industry. Some background if you didn't know: Goldie Hawn is an Academy Award-winning actress that has starred in iconic works like Cactus Flower and Private Benjamin and William "Bill" Hudson is a musician and actor who was part of the musical group The Hudson Brothers.

Kate's father, Bill, abandoned her and her brother.

In recent years, Kate has been candid about the fact that her and her father don't have a relationship. When she was a guest on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, she addressed her dad's estrangement, saying, "I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common. I think it's important for people to talk about that. Sometimes [we] need a little bit of talk and humor to move us into places where we can heal some of the wounds."

Source: Instagram

She also touched on the fact she would like to develop a relationship with her half-siblings on her father's side. "You know what I've been thinking about lately? Dad," she continued, "I've been thinking about our sisters that we don't spend any time with and our brother — brothers. We've got four siblings we don't spend any time with."

And when she appeared on The Howard Stern Show, she told the host how she has come to terms with her dad not having been part of her life very much. “I really do recognize whatever those issues are, it’s just something that he has to live with, and that must be painful for him. So I forgive him," she revealed. She did say, though, that he was present when she was a child. "He was around when we were young, it sort of teetered out," Kate explained.

