Kate Hudson's Stepfather Kurt Russell Was More of a Dad Than Her Biological One

Kate Hudson's Stepfather Kurt Russell Was More of a Dad Than Her Biological OneBy Megan Uy
Feb. 15 2021, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
You may think that you know everything about actress Kate Hudson considering how long she's been in the spotlight for. Fair! Kate has been acting since she was a kid and has been recognized for her famous roles in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fool's Gold, Bride Wars, and more — where some of them earned her Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations.
On top of that, she also co-founded the very popular fitness brand Fabletics.
Kate has been very open about her personal life too! She has talked about her kids (she has three), the relationships she's had, and what life was like growing up with celebrity parents.
So, who exactly are her mother and father? Well, we can help you learn more about that!
Kate Hudson's parents are Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson.
So, Kate is the product of two incredibly big names in the industry. Some background if you didn't know: Goldie Hawn is an Academy Award-winning actress that has starred in iconic works like Cactus Flower and Private Benjamin and William "Bill" Hudson is a musician and actor who was part of the musical group The Hudson Brothers.
The two were married for about six years and then separated. They also had a son together named Oliver, who is Kate's older brother.
Kate's father, Bill, abandoned her and her brother.
In recent years, Kate has been candid about the fact that her and her father don't have a relationship. When she was a guest on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, she addressed her dad's estrangement, saying, "I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common. I think it's important for people to talk about that. Sometimes [we] need a little bit of talk and humor to move us into places where we can heal some of the wounds."
She also touched on the fact she would like to develop a relationship with her half-siblings on her father's side.
"You know what I've been thinking about lately? Dad," she continued, "I've been thinking about our sisters that we don't spend any time with and our brother — brothers. We've got four siblings we don't spend any time with."
And when she appeared on The Howard Stern Show, she told the host how she has come to terms with her dad not having been part of her life very much.
“I really do recognize whatever those issues are, it’s just something that he has to live with, and that must be painful for him. So I forgive him," she revealed. She did say, though, that he was present when she was a child. "He was around when we were young, it sort of teetered out," Kate explained.
Her parents had divorced when she was a kid and she recalls that she understood at that age that her and Oliver had nothing to do with their break up.
"I never felt it was about [my dad] losing interest. My mom never spoke poorly of him, and I was a real tough little girl, like I understood what was going on. I did understand that it didn’t have to do with me and Oliver. We did understand that. Maybe not on a cellular level, but on a cognitive level, yes,” she shared.
Her stepfather, Kurt Russell, has been her and her brother's father figure.
Goldie and Kurt met while filming a Disney movie in 1966, but at the time he was a little too young for her so they didn't pursue anything. They ended up crossing paths again when they worked on the movie Swing Shift together in 1983. And ever since then, its been history for the lovebirds.
They had a child of their own, Wyatt, in 1986, and Kurt helped raised Kate and Oliver.
When she spoke with Willie, she mentioned how incredible of a stepfather he is, but not being in touch with her biological dad is still hard even with Kurt stepping up.
"I have a great family, I have a beautiful mother, I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life, but it doesn't take away from the fact that we didn't know our dad," she said.