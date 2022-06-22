Austin Butler Went to Extraordinary Lengths to Prepare for the Role of Elvis

As Baz told Entertainment Weekly, they had to get creative with certain scenes. "The scene where Elvis has to inspire his new big band in Vegas to do this modern version of 'That's Alright (Mama)' — this big concept in his mind," Baz said. "We rehearsed for three months to a playback tape that we had. But when I was shooting, Austin looked at me and was like, 'This just is corny. This is not working. It's fake.'"