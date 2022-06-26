Elvis Was Criticized by Many Black Artists but B.B. King Was Not One of Them

Whenever a biopic about a public figure is released, everyone wants to separate fact and fiction about their personal lives. To be able to condense a cultural icon's entire life, especially celebrated artists like Elvis Presley, in a two hour and thirty-nine minute film that forms a cohesive narrative is going to result in some omissions and scenes/dialogue crafted to serve that narrative.

Baz Luhrmann's film about the rock and roll mega star is no different, but the movie is being praised for its accurate depiction of B.B. King and Elvis' friendship.