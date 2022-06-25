Elvis’ Voice Was Still Pristine During His Last Performance Despite His Poor Health

It's been said that there's a difference between a talent and a gift. Talent is cultivated, worked on through perseverance and never taken for granted as a result. When that talent is used by the one who created it, they feel every ounce of what they're doing. And then there are gifts which some people are just born with. It comes to them, naturally, without thought. Wondrous creatures whose gifts are discovered and they are celebrated for naturally being special.

It's believed that Elvis Presley was of the latter, which is evident in his last performance.