TikToker Said Her Family Was "Poisoning” Themselves Unknowingly for 9 Weeks

Human beings, by design, seem to take things for granted. Whether it's relationships, great jobs, family members, or clean food, we truly only seem to value something in its absence. This probably is most readily applicable to our health.

Waking up and being able to walk to the bathroom, clean ourselves up, and then go to the kitchen and pour ourselves a cup of coffee before heading into work, without pain or physical hindrance is something we don't think twice about when we're operating without sickness or injury.