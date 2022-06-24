Local Coffee Shop Barista Calls Out Woman Who Demanded Starbucks Items in Viral TikTok

Imagine going into a Burger King and flipping out that they aren't going to make you a Big Mac, heading into McDonald's and asking for Long John Silver's infamous "crispy bits," or watching Grey's Anatomy and expecting the show to make any sense. You shouldn't be surprised when you're disappointed, right?

Well, according to TikToker Dean Redmond, the opposite of that happened when a Starbucks-obsessed customer walked into the store he works at.