Elvis Presley’s Manager Was a Dutch Illegal Immigrant Carnival Worker Who Loved Gambling

When it comes to successful artists, oftentimes the exploits of the team behind these artists go unnoticed. Take musicians, for example, and look at all of the writers involved in the creation of some of your favorite pop songs. It also isn't a coincidence that a lot of K-Pop groups are tightly managed by the same company churning out act after act.

For fans of Elvis Presley, the name of "The Colonel" has probably popped up more than a few times, but who was he to the famous singer?