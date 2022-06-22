Elvis's Dad Seems to Have Been Just as Much of a Rebel as His Son

Even before Elvis took his first breath, Vernon had an undying loyalty to his son.

"At that time there was almost nobody poorer than my wife Gladys and me," Vernon told Good Housekeeping in 1978, per All That's Interesting. "But we were thrilled and excited when we learned that we were going to be parents. I was only 18 years old, but throughout Gladys's pregnancy it never occurred to me that I wouldn't be able to take care of her and the baby."