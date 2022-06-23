A Complete Timeline of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Short-Lived Marriage
Although Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley caused quite a commotion with their 10-year age gap, it didn't stop them from becoming one of, if not the most iconic couple Hollywood has ever seen.
Ahead of Baz Luhrmann's highly-anticipated biopic — fittingly titled Elvis — let's take a trip down memory lane! So, if you're hoping to learn more about the pair's complicated romance, here is a complete timeline of their high-profile relationship.
Elvis and Priscilla met at a party in 1959.
In 1959, Elvis and Priscilla first crossed paths at a party in West Germany where both the musician (who served in the Army at the time) and Priscilla's stepfather, U.S. Air force officer Paul Beaulieu, were stationed.
Of course, most would assume there's no issue with two people meeting at a party and developing a connection. However, it's rather scandalous because, at the time, Elvis was 24 and Priscilla was only 14 years old.
Although the two were smitten with one another, Priscilla's parents forbade her from ever seeing Elvis again.
Once Priscilla returned home late the night of the party, they weren't too fond of Elvis. Nevertheless, he eventually won over his future in-laws. The pair continued to spend time together until the "Jailhouse Rock" singer left Germany in March 1960.
The pair stayed in touch, finally reuniting in 1962.
Though they were on different continents, Elvis and Priscilla managed to stay in touch for two years. In 1962, Priscilla's parents finally allowed her to visit Elvis in Los Angeles on the condition that she be chaperoned and write to them every day.
According to Pop Sugar, Elvis ignored her parent's mandatory rules. Once Priscilla arrived, he took her to Las Vegas and "introduced her to drugs" so she could keep up with his lifestyle.
In 1963, Priscilla's parents let her move to Memphis to be with Elvis.
By 1963, Priscilla's parents officially allowed her to move to Memphis to be with Elvis.
Yet again, her parents set some ground rules: Priscilla would attend an all-girls Catholic high school nearby, live with Elvis's parents in a separate home until she graduated, and Elvis would eventually marry Priscilla.
Again, Priscilla and Elvis didn't follow the agreement. She gradually moved in with the rockstar, making the Graceland mansion her permanent residence once Elvis promised her parents that he would marry Priscilla.
After settling in, Elvis headed to Hollywood for more films and left Priscilla in Memphis. Pop Sugar states that Elvis had various affairs with female co-stars, "which he shrugged off as just gossip."
Elvis and Priscilla were married on May 1, 1967.
In late 1966, Elvis officially proposed to Priscilla. Several reports suggest he did so because Priscilla "threatened to talk to the press and her stepfather threatened to have Elvis charged with sexual crimes against a minor," per Pop Sugar.
On May 1, 1967, Elvis and Priscilla were married at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas. Vogue reports there were very few guests in attendance, with a press conference and champagne breakfast to follow the private ceremony.
The newlyweds soon hopped on a private jet and enjoyed a brief honeymoon in Palm Springs before heading home to Memphis, where Priscilla quickly realized she was pregnant with their first child.
The couple welcomed their first and only child, Lisa Marie, on Feb. 1, 1968.
Just nine months after officially tying the knot, Elvis and Priscilla Presley welcomed their first and only child, Lisa Marie Presley, on Feb. 1, 1968. Regarding the morning of their daughter's birth, Priscilla said it was incredibly stressful.
In the book, Elvis by the Presleys: Intimate Stories From Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, and Other Family Members, Priscilla revealed her water broke early, but it took Elvis a long time to get out of bed.
"Elvis is moving around the house in slow motion while I’m crossing my legs," Priscilla said via Classic Country Music. "He finally finds his cigars, but now he’s lulling around the kitchen, getting a bite to eat. Elvis is acting like we’ve all the time in the world."
The King of Rock and Roll then proceeded to drive to the wrong hospital, believing they were meant to check in at the Methodist Hospital. Luckily, everything turned out just fine and Priscilla gave birth in the afternoon.
Elvis and Priscilla divorced in 1973.
Eventually, Elvis and Priscilla's marriage began to crumble.
Throughout their six-year marriage, Elvis continued to tour heavily and frequently cheated on Priscilla with several co-stars. Down the line, Priscilla also had an affair with her martial arts instructor, Mike Stone.
By February 1972, Elvis and Priscilla officially separated and filed for divorce only a few months later.
On Oct. 9, 1973, their divorce was finalized. The former couple remained on good terms until Elvis's abrupt death in 1977.