What Is Lisa Marie Presley's Net Worth? Sadly, Elvis's Daughter Is in Debt

When people think about the life and career of Elvis Presley, it makes sense to ask questions about his family. When Elvis was still alive, he fathered one daughter with actress Priscilla Presley.

That daughter is Lisa Marie Presley, who also happens to be the sole heir to her father's estate. She’s gone on to become a singer and songwriter in her own right, but has a career in music taken her far financially? Here's where her net worth stands today.