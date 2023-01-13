Home > News > Human Interest Source: Getty Images Lisa Marie Presley Lisa Marie Presley, Only Daughter of Elvis Presley, Passes Away at Age 54 By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 12 2023, Updated 9:08 p.m. ET

UPDATE 9 p.m. ET: Sources confirm that Lisa Marie Presley passed away in the evening on Thursday, Jan. 12. She was pronounced dead at the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest earlier in the day.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: It was recently reported that Lisa Marie Presley was taken to the hospital in what appeared to be an emergency. The 54-year-old singer/songwriter is the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Elvis famously passed away from a heart attack at age 42, which was possibly brought on by his addiction to prescription drugs. Lisa Marie Presley has also waged her own war against addiction. Here's what we know about the current status of her health.

How is Lisa Marie Presley doing? Here's the latest update on her health.

TMZ reported that Lisa Marie's housekeeper found her "unresponsive in her bedroom" on Thursday Jan. 12. Her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR on Lisa Marie until paramedics arrived at the house. A source told TMZ that Lisa Marie Presley went into full cardiac arrest and was given epinephrine before being taken to the hospital. Luckily, her pulse was restored.

Source: Getty Images Priscilla and LIsa Marie Presley

As of the time of this writing, she is in the "Intensive Care Unit, on life support with a temporary pacemaker," per TMZ. Lisa Marie Presley is also in critical condition after doctors had to put her in a medically induced coma. According to TMZ again, she had complained about stomach pains all day Thursday that worsened throughout the day. Both her mother Priscilla and daughter, actress Riley Keough, are holding vigil by her bedside.

Lisa Marie Presley has struggled with addiction.

In a foreword she wrote for Harry Nelson's book The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain, Lisa Marie touched on her own addiction and the agony it caused her and those around her. "You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids," she wrote. (Apart from her father's death, her ex-husband Michael Jackson also died from a drug overdose.)

The addiction reared its ugly head in 2008 when Lisa Marie was recuperating after the birth of her twin daughters. Doctors prescribed her opioids to manage the pain and it didn't take long for cravings to set in. The need to continue taking drugs was the most powerful presence in her life. Trying to find her way back to sobriety wasn't easy. "Even in recent years, I have seen too many people I loved struggle with addiction and die tragically from this epidemic," she shared. "It is time for us to say goodbye to shame about addiction."

Her battle with this disease was brought to light "within divorce filings dissolving her marriage to musician Michael Lockwood," via Yahoo! Entertainment. She would have continued to keep it private but decided to go one step further by writing about it in Harry Nelson's book. The impetus behind this baring of her soul was to hopefully help other people who are in the same boat.