Former F1 Driver Michael Schumacher Is Still Recovering From His Skiing Accident

On Dec. 29, 2013, the German driver was skiing in the French Alps with his then-14-year-old son Mick when he went off-piste and slammed his head on a rock. Despite wearing a ski helmet, Michael sustained a traumatic brain injury and was quickly airlifted to Grenoble Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries and was put into a medically induced coma until June 2014.

He has since regained consciousness and is improving, but where is Michael now? Let's find out.