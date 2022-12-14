Instagram Has Introduced a New Note Feature and Some Users Are Confused

If you're one of the people who would rather go without notes on Instagram, you might be wondering whether there's a way to turn the feature off entirely. At the moment, that doesn't seem to be possible, but there are ways to mute individual users who you don't want to hear from.

If you go to the notes you've received in your messages, you can long-click on any note to mute the sender, and all you'll have to do is click on "Mute notes" and then confirm that's what you'd like to do.