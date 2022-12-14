Instagram Has Introduced a New Note Feature and Some Users Are Confused
As social media platforms continue to evolve, new features are one of the main ways that platforms have for retaining their loyal user bases. Instagram recently launched a wave of new features that includes a note feature that is confusing some users.
Now, some users want to understand what notes are, how to leave one, and what leaving one for somebody else actually looks like. Keep reading for all the details on Instagram's "Leave a note" feature.
Here's how to leave a note on Instagram.
Instagram's new note feature is only 60 characters long, and it's designed to be nothing more than a short, text-based message. You can't add any pictures or other attachments to the notes, which will only appear in a user's messages for 24 hours before disappearing.
You can leave a note to your close friends or followers who follow you back depending on your privacy settings.
To leave a note, go to the Direct Messages section of Instagram. You should see the new Notes section between the search bar and direct messages. Once you've found it, click on "Leave a note" to share your own notes, and then type your message where it says "Share what's on your mind." You can send this note to your close friends or to followers who follow you back, and the message won't be available for anyone else.
Here's how to get notes on Instagram.
Notes will appear to users the same way that direct messages do, the only difference being that they're confined to 60 characters and can't contain any attachments. In a way, they're sort of like tweets — short messages designed only for close followers who aren't necessarily personalized to any individual person. Some users may find this new feature useful, but others will almost certainly find it annoying.
Here's how to turn off Instagram notes.
If you're one of the people who would rather go without notes on Instagram, you might be wondering whether there's a way to turn the feature off entirely. At the moment, that doesn't seem to be possible, but there are ways to mute individual users who you don't want to hear from.
If you go to the notes you've received in your messages, you can long-click on any note to mute the sender, and all you'll have to do is click on "Mute notes" and then confirm that's what you'd like to do.
Although some users may find value in the new Notes feature, most people seem to think it's mostly an amusing update.
“Those new Instagram notes remind me of vintage away messages… so can we also bring back having a 'top 8' so I can rank my friends daily so they know where they stand," one person wrote of the new update.
“Wait I’m actually obsessed with this new notes feature on Instagram, I can’t stop laughing,” another added.
It remains to be seen whether the new feature will be a success, but for now, it at least seems to have gotten people talking.