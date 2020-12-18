Instagram's Restrict Feature Was Designed to Curb Online Bullying: How It Works

With human interaction occurring more and more online, there's become a greater need for platforms to help folks regulate the type of communications that they receive on a daily basis. If you're walking down the street and someone comes walking up to you spouting a bunch of stuff in your face you don't want to hear, there are several ways to curb that.

Restricting on Instagram works to show you less of what you don't want to see. But what exactly happens when you decide to use the feature?