Most of the Switzerland Locations in 'The Amazing Race' Are Accessible to Tourists

Likely because of the lack of public transport due to COVID-19 safety regulations, there will be less travel between countries in this season of The Amazing Race. So, the fifth leg continues on-location in Switzerland. Contestants are faced with a bungee jump off the Verzasca Dam in Ticino, Switzerland, which is right on the border of Italy.

The dam itself is also a popular bungee jumping venue for tourists as well after a James Bond stuntman jumped off it in the opening of GoldenEye in 1995.