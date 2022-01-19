Phil Keoghan Says These Celebs "Would Love" to Participate in 'The Amazing Race' (EXCLUSIVE)

"A number of celebrities have stopped me in the past and said that they would love to do it," Phil revealed to us. "I'm not sure they realize how hard it is," he laughed.

According to the TV personality, he was once stopped by Neil Patrick Harris at the Emmys, who expressed interest at one point.

"I saw Matthew McConaughey wearing an Amazing Race t-shirt, so I do know that there are celebrities that are interested," he told us.