Who Will Be the Next James Bond? Movie Buffs Have a Few Ideas

"I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists [than do another James Bond movie]," Daniel Craig told Time Out in 2015, before resuming his role as James Bond in No Time to Die.

Renowned for his no-filter approach and brazen honesty, Daniel has been open about the slight complications he has had to face since first accepting the role in October 2005. Back and forth notwithstanding, No Time to Die will likely mark Daniel's last James Bond movie. Who will replace him?