'The Wire' Actor Robert Hogan Is Dead at 87, and He Leaves Behind a Loving Wife

For more than 30 years, Robert had been married to his wife Mary , who is a prominent author. Mary has published books including the best-seller Two Sisters, The Woman in the Photo, and Left: A Love Story. She's also published several novels aimed at teens, including The Serious Kiss, Perfect Girl, and Pretty Face.

Although Robert had been married to Mary since 1983, he was also married to Sharon Lynn Harper before that. They were married in 1957 and remained together until 1982. Before they got divorced, they had three children together. Robert also has two grandchildren now.

Although he never had any enormous roles, Robert is a classic character actor who might get recognized on the street for any number of different parts.