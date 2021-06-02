Mike Tyson's Daughter Tragically Passed Away in a Freak Accident

Mike Tyson has been married three times and currently has seven biological children, including his late daughter Exodus Tyson . Exodus was born to Sol Xochitl, who Mike never married, but with whom he did have two children, Exodus and her older brother Miguel. Exodus was living with her mother at the time of her freak accident, while Mike was already dating his current wife, Lakiha Spicer.

The county sheriff said that upon investigation, it really was a blameless freak accident. In 2009, four-year-old Exodus somehow got tangled up in the string or cord that hangs from a treadmill, which basically acted as a noose.

Her 7-year-old brother found her and called their mother into the room immediately, who called 911 and tried to perform CPR. Exodus went into the ICU but was pronounced dead the following day.