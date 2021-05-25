Mike Tyson Reportedly Converted to Islam While Serving a Prison Sentence

Despite making a comeback in the 2009 comedy blockbuster The Hangover, Mike Tyson remains one of those elusive real-life characters who people seem to learn something new about every day.

It's unclear if that's a good or a bad thing, or simply the way he likes it, but there are many aspects about his life, including his religion, that fans have questions about.

Mike Tyson once claimed to be Muslim, but there is some confusion about whether or not he still practices Islam.