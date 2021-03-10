Mike Tyson Sold His Pet Tiger of 16 Years and Got a Dog Instead

When it comes to the world of combat sports, there are a few names that stand tall above the rest. If you ask anybody to create a list of some of the most feared boxers in the world, Mike Tyson is high on that list, especially when one considers how quickly he reached the highest levels of the sport. But there are many questions about his larger-than-life existence.

For many years, Mike Tyson owned several pet tigers, one named Kenya. What happened to her?