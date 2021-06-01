Mike Tyson Still Denies He Raped Desiree Washington 20 Years Ago

Desiree was a beauty pageant contestant and Miss Black Rhode Island when she accused the athlete of sexual assault.

In 1991, heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson was arrested and charged with raping a then 18-year-old Desiree Washington.

Despite denying the allegations against him, "Iron Mike" was convicted and sentenced to six years in prison for the crime.

Now, two decades later, the incident is being brought back into the spotlight thanks to the ABC documentary Mike Tyson: Knockout.

So, where is Desiree Washington now? And what does Mike Tyson have to say about his time behind bars?