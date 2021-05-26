Robin Givens on Life After Mike Tyson: "I Have a Really, Really Nice Life Now"

Model and actress Robin Givens skyrocketed to fame in the late 1980s, after landing a role on ABC's hit sitcom about a group of genius high school students, Head of the Class. Bigger and bigger roles followed, and by the early 2000s, Robin became a true icon. She earned renown as an actress and A-lister, but some of her past relationships posed a threat to her reputation. So, how did she move on? Where is Robin today?

Robin Givens was once described as the "most hated woman in the U.S." Where is she today?

"I have a really, really nice life now," Robin told People in the fall of 2020. "I have children that I love." As the actress explained, it took her some time to overcome the emotional impact of her short-lived marriage to boxing legend Mike Tyson. Robin and Mike got married on Feb. 7, 1988, after dating for about a year. Robin filed for divorce after eight months, in October 1988, amid allegations of abuse.

The divorce proceedings quickly got out of hand, however, with Mike accusing his ex-partner of trying to steal his money when they were together. In turn, Robin sued him for libel in November 1988, as per Associated Press News. Alongside the gold-digging claims, the allegations about an extra-marital affair with Brad Pitt (whom Robin says she started dating after the divorce), and the ostensible smear campaign, Robin also had to deal with the lasting psychological effects of the marriage.

"I was diagnosed as clinically depressed. It took me a while to realize I was depressed and to get help and to get over the shame of what had just robbed me of so much time," Robin described the aftermath of the relationship during an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show. "I was unable to participate in life."

News about the forthcoming Mike Tyson biopic starring Jamie Foxx likely posed a threat to Robin's hard-earned equilibrium. "I felt this drop in the pit of my stomach and was like, 'Oh no, here we go again,'" she told People. "I felt like the world was crumbling again."