Did Something Happen to Carolyn Bruck? Some Fans Are Worried About the News Anchor

WCNC-TV news anchor Carolyn Bruck obtained a strong fan base thanks to her witty observations, well-timed jokes, and charismatic personality over the years. A multifaceted journalist, she got her first break at KHSL/KNVN in Redding, Calif.

She quickly moved up the ranks, developing a half-hour nightly news program for KSEE in Fresno, Calif. Since 2015, she has served as an anchor at WCNC-TV in Charlotte, N.C. But some fans suspect she may have quit her latest role. So, what happened?