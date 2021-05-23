What Happened to Joelle on ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’? She Only Has Revenge on Her Mind

What happened to Joelle on NCIS: Los Angeles to make the character so hellbent on revenge? Well, longtime fans of the CBS procedural can attest that this CIA agent has endured serious trauma.

Joelle (Elizabeth Bogush) made her NCIS: Los Angeles debut in the show’s fifth season, playing a schoolteacher that Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) sets up with his partner G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell). Callen and Joelle had their romantic ups and downs over the next two seasons, but in Season 8, Hetty (Linda Hunt) forced Joelle to confess that she’s actually a CIA agent keeping tabs on Callen and his teammates.

But that was just the start of her troubles …