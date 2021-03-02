Meet Elizabeth Bogush, the Actress Playing Joelle on 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

Season 12 of NCIS: Los Angeles shows how far the members of the team are willing to go to save Joelle after she gets kidnapped by a Russian spy named Katya (Eve Harlow). It appears that they will have to race against the clock, however. In a crucial scene of "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," Callen receives Joelle's chopped-off finger in the post, alongside a burner phone instructing him to abide by the rules or expect the arrival of other, bigger packages.