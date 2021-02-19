Rapper Kodak Black Is Engaged — but Who Is His Fiancée, Mellow Rackz?

After being released from prison, Kodak Black opted to live his life to the fullest, and that included proposing to a special someone! The "No Flocking" lyricist took to social media on Feb. 18 to reveal that he is indeed engaged, sharing a slew of images with his new boo.

But the question remains, who is Mellow Rackz , the woman who has caught Kodak's eye? Here's what we know so far about the budding star and the career she maintains outside of her relationship with the South Florida rapper.

"Before you speak on me that I’m self-made been touched ms and I purchased all my jewellery [sic] and I purchased all jewellery [sic], 230k on the patek, 80k on my AP, 100k on my neck," she noted before adding, "The list goes on. I own three cars, I’m 19 years old. I don’t need nobody for s**t. You got a problem, talk to god abut [sic] it."

Amidst claims that she is a gold digger, Mellow took to her Instagram story to slam haters, offering prices and an explanation behind her lavish day-to-day life despite not having any music out.

According to her Instagram , Mellow Rackz is a 19-year-old up-and-coming rapper with a penchant for the finer things in life. Despite not currently having any music uploaded to major streaming services, Mellow is constantly hinting at her work ethic through social media posts, and her engagement to Kodak also came with a hint of a collaborative effort musically.

The surprise engagement confused fans and the duo's exes in the process.

Despite Mellow professing that she is now "Mrs. Kapri" to fans on Instagram, some users were quick to note how out-of-the-blue this announcement was, as well as cite Kodak's recent behavior with other women. Only a week prior to this announcement, the rapper serenaded City Girls' member JT for Valentine's Day, professing that she is the only woman for him, per HotNewHipHop.

Beyond that, Mellow's ex decided to share his thoughts about her quick engagement to the rap phenom on Instagram, slamming her for being a gold digger and doing "whatever for a viral moment," before offering a warning to Kodak, "You gone lose her the same way you got her!! Stay woke!!!!"