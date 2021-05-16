Daniela Ruah Is Married to ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Husband’s Brother/Stunt Double

At the time of Eric’s talk show interview, Daniela and David had just welcomed their first child, son River Isaac. “Now two of my favorite people just had a third,” Eric said on the show.

River made his entrance in January 2014, according to People . “We are so happy, so thankful, and feel so blessed to have brought him into the world,” Daniela told the magazine.

The actress previously told People that there was “no other feeling” like the feeling of starting a family — and that it was “amazing” how in love she was with “this little person I’ve only seen on a black and white screen.”