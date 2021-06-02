Chance Is Making People Nervous in the New Episode of 'New Amsterdam'

Tonight's episode of New Amsterdam will probably have you sitting on the edge of your seat the entire time. Episode 13, "Fight Time" has Max Goodwin fighting for the custody of his daughter Luna, a patient who was maybe poisoned with dioxin, and...Chance back in Iggy's life.

In case you need a refresher on what happened between Chance and Iggy, and who Chance even is, keep on reading.

We meet Chance on New Amsterdam in Episode 5, "Blood, Sweat & Tears," earlier this season. Iggy got close to a patient who crossed some major boundaries. That patient is Chance, who's played by actor Luke Slattery. Chance has a lot of demons; we learn that he had an accident that caused an entire barn and house to burn down, with his family inside. He also gets caught posing as a veteran in one of the episodes. Chance definitely has his issues, and he's back tonight.

What did Chance do to Iggy?

Chance breaks some boundaries with Iggy and becomes way too dependent on him as a patient. Iggy realizes that it's inappropriate and not healthy neither for him nor Chance, and so Iggy talks about setting those boundaries with him. Chance doesn't react the way Iggy hopes — he drinks cleaning solution instead, and Iggy is forced to get him transferred to another therapist at a totally different hospital. This is the final straw for Iggy.

Throughout the four New Amsterdam episodes Chance is in, he also pours lighter fuel on himself and threatens to light himself on fire in front of Iggy. It takes everything out of Iggy to get him to put the lighter down.

It's been noted how great of a job Luke Slattery does portraying Chance. And he clearly takes it really seriously, too. Back in April, Luke shared a photo of himself and Tyler Labine (the actor who plays Iggy) and wrote, "Tonight is episode nine, skillfully directed by @lisarobinsonfilm. It’s the second episode in my lil arc. Keep an eye out for episodes 11, 12, and 13, too! The character is a crockpot of unresolved trauma and if there’s one thing I know how to do? It’s STEW."

If Luke seems familiar, it's likely you've seen him in other shows and movies. Though he's played somewhat small roles, it's clear that Luke is just getting started in his career. You may have seen him in the Mindy Kaling comedy Late Night, in which he plays Hayes Campbell. He's also had parts in FBI: Most Wanted, The Good Doctor, NCIS: New Orleans, and others.

During tonight's episode, people already have a lot of thoughts about what's happening between Chance and Iggy. "i can't actually deal with more layers to this iggy/chance thing, free me of the torment pls," someone wrote.

"Chance being in his room is stressing me out," another tweeted.

