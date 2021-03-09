Is Anupam Kher Leaving 'New Amsterdam'? Some Fans Seem to Think So

The Season 3 premiere of New Amsterdam took us back to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The heart-rending episode shed light on how the members of the team dealt with the crisis — and some doctors were a great deal more fortunate than others. Dr. Vijay Kapoor developed heart problems after contracting the virus. What's going to happen next? Is Anupam Kher , the actor playing Kapoor, leaving New Amsterdam?

Some fans believe that Anupam Kher might be leaving 'New Amsterdam.'

David Schulner, the showrunner of New Amsterdam, told TVLine that "The New Normal" features footage they originally shot for a Season 2 episode — in which Kapoor was supposed to come down with the influenza virus. David's comment could easily indicate that Anupam missed out on at least some days of the shooting. To make matters even more worrisome, Anupam is only credited in one Season 3 episode — "The New Normal."

Source: NBC

It seems that there's been no talk about his potential departure from the show, but there are several signs indicating that he could be about to leave New Amsterdam. Anupam left New York for Mumbai, India, in the spring of 2020, as per The Hindu. It's uncertain if the actor chose to stay in India or if he made plans to return to the U.S. yet.

As Anupam told The Hindu, he started journaling to cope with the generic sense of doom characterizing the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. His notes formed the basis of his latest book, Your Best Day Is Today!. "I have seen wars, riots, and natural calamities in my lifetime. But none of them had a mass fear of this scale," Anupam told the outlet.

Source: NBC

While in India, he also had to learn that his mother contracted COVID-19 — and the harrowing experience likely made it into the book as well. "I now joke about it. When I started to write the book, it was as if God said, 'Let me just give you situations that will make this book more authentic.' You never think that bad things will happen to you. When my brother and I took our mother for a CT scan, the doctor said she was COVID positive, which came as a complete shock to us."

Source: NBC

But writing was far from the only creative endeavor Anupam began to pursue over the past few months. According to his IMDb page, he is set to appear in several movies, including Vivek Agnihotri's latest drama, The Last Show, and a family drama by S. Ramanathan, titled Zamaanat: And Justice for All. Anupam also provided the voiceover for Principal's character in Koochie Koochie Hota Hai, an animation directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Anupam's forthcoming projects include Sooryavanshi, Alert 24X7, and The Kashmir Files. He is set to appear in Snapshot Wedding and Miss match India as well, as per IMDb. It's uncertain if he would have the time to continue appearing in New Amsterdam while also working on several new projects. Anupam's IMDb page could easily be interpreted as another clue hinting that he might depart from the show in the near future.