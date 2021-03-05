This Instagram Post Made 'General Hospital' Fans Think Wes Ramsey Was Leaving

This Instagram Post Made 'General Hospital' Fans Think Wes Ramsey Was LeavingBy Sara Belcher
Mar. 4 2021, Published 7:47 p.m. ET
Fans of General Hospital have been watching the season's drama unfold, but now fans are worried that a series regular will soon be making an exit. Wes Ramsey, who plays Peter August, made a cryptic Instagram post that many interpreted as him announcing he would soon be leaving the show.
Is Wes really leaving General Hospital?
Wes Ramsey made an Instagram post that made many viewers think he planned to leave the show.
On Feb. 6, Wes made an Instagram post about General Hospital, talking about how he much appreciated being part of the program.
"There's no greater sense of creative fulfillment than reaching the end of a truly epic week on set doing what you love," the caption read. "A big shout out to all the #GH cast and crew. I'm inspired by & grateful for each & every one of you. Thank you for sharing in the adventure of this Port Charles journey."
Very quickly, the comments were flooded with worried fans who believed this was the actor's attempt at a subtle farewell message.
"I don't want u to leave [General Hospital] tho," one fan commented, while another said, "Love your character!!! Hope this is not goodbye."
Some viewers were even speculating how Peter would be killed off and what that would mean for the plot. But before the theories could get too crazy, Wes quickly updated the post to calm all of their worries.
"Based on a tidal wave of comments, I must now preface--this is not a farewell post.* ... (just had a great week at 'the office')," the updated post reads. "So thank you for all the kind & supportive words. #GH has the best fans on the planet."
While we're not quite sure Wes would have admitted if he was actually leaving the show, it seems fans can relax for the time being.
Wes responded to criticism over his character.
Fellow GH star Tristan Rogers recently took to Cameo to criticize Wes as an actor, claiming he was “wrong for the character” as he couldn't embody the sinister sides of the character well.
According to Soap Opera Digest, Wes then took to Instagram to post a statement in response.
"You will never hear me critique (on any public platform) the people responsible for the creative opportunities I enjoy each day. Without the trust of my writers, directors, producers & fellow actors, it would be impossible to live out my dreams," he said. "My job (& my only job) is to bring fearlessness, playfulness & passionate conviction to what has been created for me. My aim is to stretch myself (beyond the limits of where I think my boundaries may lye [sic]) each time I’m entrusted with material that allows those boundaries to be tested."
He continued, saying that despite the criticism, only he needed to believe he was right for the character.
"Please know I bear no ill will. As a society, we are all still learning the full ramifications of living in an internet dominated culture," the post concluded. "To all my many fans out there who offer encouragement & support, I hear you & am grateful for you. I’m having a blast … Onward we go.”