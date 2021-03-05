This Instagram Post Made 'General Hospital' Fans Think Wes Ramsey Was Leaving

Fans of General Hospital have been watching the season's drama unfold, but now fans are worried that a series regular will soon be making an exit. Wes Ramsey , who plays Peter August, made a cryptic Instagram post that many interpreted as him announcing he would soon be leaving the show.

On Feb. 6, Wes made an Instagram post about General Hospital, talking about how he much appreciated being part of the program. "There's no greater sense of creative fulfillment than reaching the end of a truly epic week on set doing what you love," the caption read. "A big shout out to all the #GH cast and crew. I'm inspired by & grateful for each & every one of you. Thank you for sharing in the adventure of this Port Charles journey."

Very quickly, the comments were flooded with worried fans who believed this was the actor's attempt at a subtle farewell message. "I don't want u to leave [General Hospital] tho," one fan commented, while another said, "Love your character!!! Hope this is not goodbye." Some viewers were even speculating how Peter would be killed off and what that would mean for the plot. But before the theories could get too crazy, Wes quickly updated the post to calm all of their worries.

"Based on a tidal wave of comments, I must now preface--this is not a farewell post.* ... (just had a great week at 'the office')," the updated post reads. "So thank you for all the kind & supportive words. #GH has the best fans on the planet." While we're not quite sure Wes would have admitted if he was actually leaving the show, it seems fans can relax for the time being.