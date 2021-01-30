'General Hospital' Star Explains Why Her Character Jordan Has a New Face

Earlier this week, it was reported that Briana was diagnosed with COVID-19, and that’s why she had been temporarily replaced. Briana took to her Instagram to let her fans know that she and her husband, Kris Bowers, the renowned composer of Netflix’s Bridgerton, have been recovering from COVID-19 since early December.

She said, "Although some symptoms linger, we’re both so grateful that it seems as though, unlike for over a million others, we will make a full and healthy recovery."