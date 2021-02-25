'The Challenge: Double Agents' Has Another Security Breach! Could Lolo Jones Be Leaving?By Toni Sutton
Feb. 24 2021, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
This season on The Challenge, viewers have been sent in complete circles when it comes to trying to figure out what players are in the lead and who’s on the chopping block to get sent home. On The Challenge: Double Agents, cast members’ alliances are being put to the test with the new Double Agent and Free Agent titles. The last 10 episodes have been quite explosive.
In the sneak peek for Episode 11, it appears that there will be a security breach. Host TJ Lavin has announced a few security breaches on The Challenge: Double Agents, and viewers have seen a few contestants go home, such as Natalie Anderson, Liv Jawanda, and Nicole Zanatta, as well as a re-appearance from Ashley Mitchell who was eliminated. Is another cast member leaving the show, will a player that was eliminated re-enter the game, or will TJ be introducing another new twist into the game?
Could Lolo Jones be leaving in 'The Challenge: Double Agents' security breach?
In the preview that aired following Episode 10, there seems to be drama that is tied to Lolo Jones. You can hear someone say, “Do you think Lolo would just leave?” Lolo was distraught about not getting to compete in the elimination for a gold skull, and in the clip you see her crying yet again. Lolo is an incredibly competitive cast member, and nobody wants to compete against her for $1 million, so we're not surprised that she didn't get the votes to potentially make it to the final battle.
Lolo and her partner, Nam Vo, have been fighting nonstop on The Challenge, and it seems like they're at the point of unconditional dislike. She's been in tears for weeks because she and Nam can't communicate, and she appears to be at her breaking point. Lolo could make a similar exit like Lio Rush, who left the show for the sake of his mental health.
She has had her share of breakdowns on The Challenge: Double Agents — maybe she's ready to throw in the towel? Could Lolo have something to do with the security breach?
Here's what else to expect on 'The Challenge: Double Agents' Episode 11.
Chris "CT" Tamburello, in the sneak peek, was heard giving a confessional interview or voiceover, and he's talking about the need to get a win in the next daily mission so he would be able to send himself in for a gold skull. However, he's in line with other competitors, including Nam, Darrell Taylor, and Cory Wharton. While Nam and Darrell will be part of the daily mission, Cory will have to sit it out since he's a Rogue Agent.
Maybe CT will finally get to go down to the crater and battle it out for his gold skull! You'll have to watch The Challenge: Double Agents and brace for the breach that could potentially have far-reaching consequences on everything this season and shake up partnerships.
Watch The Challenge: Double Agents on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.