'The Challenge: Double Agents' Has Another Security Breach! Could Lolo Jones Be Leaving?

In the preview that aired following Episode 10, there seems to be drama that is tied to Lolo Jones. You can hear someone say, “Do you think Lolo would just leave?” Lolo was distraught about not getting to compete in the elimination for a gold skull, and in the clip you see her crying yet again. Lolo is an incredibly competitive cast member, and nobody wants to compete against her for $1 million, so we're not surprised that she didn't get the votes to potentially make it to the final battle.