Why Is Daniel Craig Leaving the James Bond Franchise? What We Know About the Actor's Departure After 'No Time to Die'

At one point, Daniel was the replacement for a different Bond, then played by actor Pierce Brosnan. Someone has to replace Daniel, assuming the Bond franchise isn’t dying off anytime soon. Fans have curated quite a list of potentials at this point, on which appears actors such as Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and even Tom Holland.

Lashana Lynch is a popular candidate among James Bond hopefuls due to her specific role in No Time to Die. But the actor has already stated that she’s hesitant to accept the starring role because of what that would have to represent, saying she “would want to talk about the Black female experience to the high heavens, and I don’t know if people are ready for that,” according to Vogue.

So Daniel’s replacement is still up in the air, though there are plenty of options to consider.